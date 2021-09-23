ISLAMABAD: The women must claim their right to inheritance in their lifetime, Supreme Court said in a ruling on Thursday.

A bench of the apex court said in its verdict over the women’s right to inherit that if they fail to claim inheritance in their lifetime, their children cannot lay a claim. The Supreme Court was hearing a case in which children of two women had claimed their right in the property of their maternal grandfather. Their grandfather transferred his properties to his son in 1935. He did not give a share in his property to his daughters and they never claimed their right to inheritance in their lifetime. However, their children claimed the right to inheritance of their maternal grandfather in the year 2004.

A civil court decided the matter in favor of children but the Peshawar High Court had quashed the lower court’s decision. The Supreme Court also supported the high court’s decision in the case.