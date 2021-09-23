Controversy reignites between Nausheen Shah and Yasir Hussain

A controversy between actors Nausheen Shah and Yasir Hussain had taken place back in 2019 when Yasir had alleged Nausheen of being an ‘uninvited guest’ at his wedding. Nausheen Shah in her recent interview in a show shed light on Yasir Hussain’s wedding controversy. Nausheen Shah mentioned that “I go to celebrity weddings without getting an invitation, I crash weddings and I love it”. Yasir became offended with Nausheen’s remarks and took it to social media and warned her to ‘burry the past.’ Yasir Hussain taking to his Instagram story warned Nausheen Shah to stop highlighting this matter again and again. He also added that he’ll take a serious action against her if she’ll try to do such cheap tactics again just to gain popularity. Yasir Hussain blamed Nausheen Shah for destroying her wedding events.













