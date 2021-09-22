Farrukh welcomes ADB forecast about Pakistan’s economy

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday welcomed the Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) forecast about sustainable economic growth in Pakistan. In a series of tweets, he said like other international financial institutions, the ADB’s forecast about Pakistan’s economy was welcoming.

اے ڈی پی نے کورونا وائرس کے حملوں کے دوران پاکستان کی کامیاب حکمت عملی کا اعتراف کیا ہے۔ہماری اپوزیشن اوائل میں ہی پورا ملک بند کرنے کا کہتی رہیں لیکن وزیراعظم عمران خان نے دیہاڑی داروں،معیشیت کا پہپہ چلتا رکھنے کے لئے بہترین حکمت عملی اختیار کی زندگیوں اور روزگار کو محفوظ بنایا https://t.co/YpQ1A0jk5B — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) September 22, 2021

Farrukh said the ADB, in its report, described social protection programmes, surging exports, splendid performance of manufacturing sector and institutional reforms as keys to inclusive and sustainable economic growth. He said the ADB also acknowledged the strategy adopted by Pakistan in a fight against the corona-virus and its different waves.

The minister said the opposition has been calling for a complete countrywide lock-down from the day one of pandemic, but, he added, it was Prime Minister Imran Khan who had opted to the best policy against the corona-virus to save lives and livelihoods simultaneously.