FFC Delegation visits Pakistan Stock Exchange

Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFC) delegation comprising of Company Secretary, Brig (R) Asrat Mahmood and Manager Shares, Syed Imran Rizvi visited the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), Karachi and met with Mr. Farrukh H. Khan, the Managing Director (MD) of PSX.

Discussion covered the matters of mutual interest that included benefits of listings, implementation of ESG Index (Environment, Social and Governance), issues of global equity markets and awareness of prospective individual shareholders on investment into the stock markets.

The company secretary also presented the FFC shield to MD PSX.