Coronavirus claims 81 lives, national positivity ratio shows declining trend: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: The national tally of total COVID-19 active cases on Tuesday was recorded 62,922 with 1,897 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 2,618 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Eighty-one corona patients died during past 24 hours, 72 of whom were under treatment in different hospitals and nine of them perished in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Most of the deaths occurred in Punjab followed by Sindh. Out of the total 81 deaths occurred,29 of them died were under treatment on ventilators. There were 4,846 COVID infected patients under treatment in critical condition with six more patients admitted in past 24 hours to various COVID dedicated healthcare facilities of the country.

The National COVID positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 4.1 percent. The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major cities including Multan 86% Lahore 64% Sargodha 60% and Bahawalpur 40%.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major cities of Swabi 63%, Sargodha 56%, Faisalabad 54% and Multan 53%. Around 545 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

Some 46,231 tests were conducted across the country on Monday, including 12,306 in Sindh, 18,198 in Punjab, 9,011 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,408 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,268 in Balochistan, 356 Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and 684 in AJK.

Around 1,137,656 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients. Since the pandemic broke out, a total of 1,227,905 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 33,821, Balochistan 32,772, GB 10,257, ICT 104,348, KP 171,589, Punjab 423,670 and Sindh 451,448.

About 27,327 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 7,289 people perished in Sindh, 17 of them died in the hospitals and two out of the hospitals on Monday.

12,449 people died in Punjab with 42 deaths occurred during past 24 hours. Some 35 individuals died in the hospitals and seven out of the hospitals.

As many as 5,426 people expired in KP, 14 of them died in hospitals on Monday, 904 individuals died in ICT, two of them perished in the hospitals on Monday, 344 people died in Balochistan, 182 infected people perished in GB, and 733 people died in AJK, four of them succumbed to the deadly virus in the hospitals on Monday.

A total of 18,950,039 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 640 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities across the country. Some 5,085 corona patients were admitted to hospitals.