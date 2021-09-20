PAF wins Inter Services Golf Championship

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Air Force (PAF) was declared the winner of Professional Inter Services Golf Championship Trophy while Pakistan Army won the Amateur Inter Services Golf Championship Trophy held at Pakistan Air Force Skyview Golf & Country Club, said a press release issued by PAF on Monday.

The teams of Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy and PAF featured in the five-day event, which was aimed at offering an opportunity to the tri-service golfers to interact with each other and promote healthy sports activities.

In the guest category, Rear Admiral Tariq Ali, Brigadier Tahir and Rear Admiral Abdul Basit Butt picked up the first, second and third prizes.

The first, second and third gross prizes were taken away by Air Commodore Tariqhe Usman Abbas, Commodore Sajid Hussain and Air Commodore Imran Madad Tirmizi respectively. The prize for the longest drive was won by Commodore Wajih ul Hassan and closest to pin by Air Vice Marshal Zaffar Aslam.

Air Vice Marshal Zaffar Aslam, Air Officer Commanding, Central Air Command, PAF, who was the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony gave away trophies and prizes to the winners.

The trophy for PAF was received by Air Vice Marshal Ikram Noor.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest thanked all the participants who made the event a success, even during the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic situation. He said the tournament had proved that golf was a powerful game to bring together the sister services to pursue the healthy sports activities.

On this occasion, Rear Admiral Abdul Basit Butt, President Services Sports Control Board, Joint Staff Headquarters, also presented special shield to Air Vice Marshal Zaffar Aslam.