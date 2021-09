LAHORE: The Sports Board Punjab (SBP), on the direction of Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, Monday constituted nine administrative committees for the Inter-Provincial Athletics Youth Tournament.

Aulakh directed Punjab’s nine administrative committees to perform their respective duties with full dedication. Following are the nine administrative committees and their conveners:

9-member Selection Committee: Convener Salman Iqbal Butt, Secretary Punjab Athletics Association

3-member Food & Camp Committee: Convener Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti

7-member Medical Committee: Convener Dr Asad Abbas

6-member Scrutiny Committee: Convener Tariq Nazir Divisional Sports Officer Sargodha

4-member Ground Committee: Convener Deputy Director Chand Perveem

7-member Media Committee: Convener Incharge SBP Media Cell Abdul Rauf Roofi

7-member Jury of Appeal Committee: Convener Salman Iqbal Butt, Secretary Punjab Athletics Association

7-member Accommodation Committee: Convener Assistant Director Raees ur Rehman

12-member Technical Committee: Convener Salman Iqbal Butt, Secretary Punjab Athletics Association.