Armeena Rana Khan, who rose to fame through her performances in ‘Bin Roye’ and ‘Janaan’, shared on her Instagram handle that she’s produced her first short film titled ‘Snapshot’. She announced that the short film was all set to be screened at two international film festivals.

Armeena Rana Khan recently made her comeback to TV after a long hiatus with drama serial ‘Mohabbatein Chahtein’ alongside Hira Mani and Junaid Khan. She’s also been part of several international projects such as her British sci-fi short film, The Achilles Protocol which is available for streaming on Amazon Prime. After making a name for herself through continuous hard work and humanitarian activities, she’s now ventured into a brand new territory.

The actor-turned-producer went on to write, “Snapshot is a story relatable to today’s time, and depicts the importance of friendships that can truly be life’s greatest blessing. I’ve played the role of a Pakistani Canadian girl, grounded in Turkey due to the pandemic and consequential lockdown.

She collaborated with Sharaz Ali who has directed, penned and co-produced the short. “Director/producer Sharaz Ali and I have joined hands for good and we will be bringing you a lot more projects this year. Super proud of the whole team.”

The film will be screened at Global Movie Awards, as well as Lift Off Global Network. Armeena Khan took to Instagram to share the news, writing, “Hey folks. As you may recall, Sharaz Ali and I produced our first short film Snapshot. It has been selected into the Golden Movie Awards and Lift Off Global Network thus far. You will be able to view the movie soon on one of these platforms. I am proud of the whole team and the cast.”