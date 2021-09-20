MCB VP sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

LAHORE: Vice President of Muslim Commercial Bank (MCB) Asim Suri has been sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand on charges of influencing witnesses in a money laundering case against PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif and others.

Judicial Magistrate Yousuf Rehman heard the case, in which Asim Suri was produced by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) team. Suri and MCB Group Head Azhar Mahmood were allegedly coercing prosecution witnesses, including bank officials, into changing their statements in the case, the sources revealed. They said an FIA team has been dispatched to arrest Mahmood as well.

on charges of influencing witnesses in a money laundering case against PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif