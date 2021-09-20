BISE Swat announces SSC, HSSC results

Swat Board of Education has announced matriculation and intermediate results. A total of 5761 students participated in Arts Group in which 5214 students succeeded and the result was 90%, similarly, in-class X a total of 43365 students participated in which 42037 succeeded and the result was 97%.

In the annual examination of Intermediate 2021, a total of 17356 students participated in Part-Toke Medical Group in which 16601 passed and the result was 96%. In Part-II Engineering Group, a total of 1975 students participated in which 1749 passed and the result was 89%, a total of 819 students participated in Part Two Computer Science group out of which 781 passed and the result was 95%, in Arts group a total of 9216 students participated in which 8593 passed and the result was 93%. Similarly, a total of 29355 students participated in Part Two out of which 27724 passed and the result was 94%, the first position in the matriculation results. Four female students and one male student got it.

Anam Khan, a student of SPS Swat, Laiba Bibi, a student of Public School Sangota, Asaish Israr, a student of Public Sangota School, and Anusha Rehman, a student of Public School Sangota got 1098 marks respectively and secured the First Position.

The second position in Matriculation was secured by six students including SPS Swat student Ayesha Nasir, Girls School student Jalwa Khan, Tipu Model School and College Kabal student Hafsa Gul Ghoti, The Swat Grammar School Fayyaz Ali, a student of Sumbat and Tariq Aziz, a student of Govt High school utror.

According to the results of Intermediate, Hajra Azmat, a student of Dawn College Mingora, Asad Iqbal, a student of Degree College Mingora, Abdullah Khan, Furqanullah a student of Degree College Mingora and a student of Degree College Mingora got the first position with 1078 marks respectively.

Three students of Cadet College Swat, Tariq Ali, and Ali Ahmed of Cadet College Swat and Muhammad Tayyab Khan of Cadet College Swat secured the second position with 1076 marks respectively while four students secured the third position.

Degree College Mingora students Syed Enamullah, Saad Wahab, Mohammad Shoaib, and Osmania School Buner student Yaqub Khan secured the third position with 1074 marks. DEDAC Chairman Fazal Hakeem Khan, Former Opposition Leader Ahmad Khan, MPA Azizullah Gran, Swat Board Chairman Syed Nabi Shah, Controller Omar Hussain distributed prizes and certificates among the position holder students.