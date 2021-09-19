Police officer deployed on anti-polio team’s security shot dead

KOHAT: On Sunday, a police constable deployed for the security of the anti-polio team was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Kohat.

Police suspect personal enmity may have driven the assailants to murder the victim. The provincial police have launched a search after gathering the evidence. The body of the deceased cop was shifted to a nearby hospital.

The IGP Muazzam Jah Ansari termed the incident “unfortunate” and said that the culprits behind the incident will be arrested soon. “We [police] are for providing safety to the people and such cowardly acts cannot demoralise us,” he said.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan offered condolences over the death of the policeman. “Those who fired on the polio team are the enemies of our children. The perpetrators of the incident cannot escape the clutches of the law,” CM said.

Volunteers and police personnel involved in the anti-polio campaign are being targeted by militants. Before this, two polio workers were gunned down in the line of duty in Swabi.