Pakistan receives first consignment of buses for Karachi BRT project

A cargo ship carrying the Green Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project buses has arrived in Pakistan.

The cargo ship Feng Shen, loaded with 40 buses, arrived Pakistan on Sunday. According to the reports another consignment of 40 buses will arrive in Pakistan from China in the first week of October. Governor Sindh Imran Ismail had announced that the BRT project will be inaugurated in Karachi in a month’s time.

In 2016 former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had started this project and aimed to complete the project within one year. But unfortunately due to some reasons, the project remained incomplete.