Pakistani celebrities react to NZ team abandoing tour

The cancelation of cricket series between Pakistan and New Zealand on security reasons has displeased the whole nation. A massive reaction has been seen on the mainstream and social media.

Many of the Pakistani celebrities belonging to media and showbiz have reacted to the matter. Veteran actor Humayun Saeed in his tweet said, “Strange & disturbing move by New Zealand. The entire world is aware law & order in Pakistan is under complete control; our security & intelligence agencies are outstanding at their job. Last minute cancellation without any proof makes no sense. Disappointing for millions of fans!”

Singer Asim Azhar tweeted, “It’s sad but it’s ok. We’re a nation used to bouncing back. Pakistan is safe & always will be. We’ll still open heartedly welcome New Zealand or any other nation that thinks otherwise because that’s who we are. p.s. beware of a cornered Pakistan, world. See u at T20 World Cup!”

Faisal Qureshi remarked, “Very disappointed to hear about NZ backing out of the game at the last minute. This is just sad and shocking after all the work that had been put in by the organizers as well as the team. Millions of cricket fans have been let down today.”

Host and singer Fakhr-e-Alam tweeted, “As a Pakistani citizen I want to know the credible threat that BLACKCAPS found. It is only fair to share that intelligence with the Govt. of Pakistan so that if there is a real threat it can be neutralised immediately & lives are protected.”