Shibli expresses disappointment over New Zealand series cancellation

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Syed Shibli Faraz Saturday expressed disappointment over New Zealand series cancellation despite providing head of state level security to team.

The minister was talking to the media after interacting with the Pakistan Electric Fan Manufacturer Association (PEFMA) in a meeting held in Gujrat. “There is both anger and disappointment over the cancellation of the New Zealand series”, the minister said. Talking about the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM), the minister stated that the government is not bringing ordinance on EVM but will bring EVM Bill in the joint session. The federal minister said that the elections have always been controversial in our country and to address this issue “we have to move towards the use of technology”.

“We are determined to hold the 2023 elections on EVM and the status quo forces will fail”, he said. He stressed that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will have to increase its capacity.

The minister said that the country needs 24,000 MW of electricity in the summer season out of which 60 to 65 percent is used for cooling purposes.

He said that the country produces substandard electrical products which consume too much electricity. Referring to the advancement in Japan, he said Japan focused on standardizing its electrical products. Shibli Faraz pointed out that there are 80 million fans in the market. The bill for a non-standard fan comes up to Rs. 950 while the Star Five Rating fan bill will come upto Rs 384. Around 3400 MW of electricity can be saved through using standard fans, he said while emphasizing the need to educate the public about the benefits of a star rating fan. The minister expressed his commitment to address fan industry issues on a priority basis.

He said that the consumers will be able to save 356 billion annually through the use of standard fans. He said that the testing laboratory facility will also be provided to the fan industry locally however in the second phase, work will begin on standard water motors. The minister said that introduction of these energy efficient fans will benefit the end user by significant reduction in electricity bills as well as generate significant economic activity in the area of fan manufacturing.