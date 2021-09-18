MQM-P leader lashes out at Wahab

Former Karachi mayor and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader Waseem Akhter on Saturday asked Administrator Murtaza Wahab to provide basic necessities to the people instead of wasting money on cosmetic projects like food streets.

Talking to Daily Times, the MQM-P leader lashed out at the Karachi administrator, saying that he had completed one month in office but there has not been any improvement on ground. “However, he is doing his utmost to deprive the KMC of its powers and the Sindh government is appropriating resources of KMC to boost the PPP hold in city,” he said.

The MQM-P leader said Murtuza Wahab is doing nothing but trying to impose new taxes on the people of Karachi by force and depriving Karachiites of electricity as well. “Even graveyards have been taken away from KMC control after the Sindh government set up the Markaz-e-Sukoon Authority,” he added.