Hafiz Ashrafi calls on FM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Special Representative Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Saturday called on Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, they discussed interfaith harmony, unity among Muslims and other issues of mutual interests. The foreign minister appreciated the role of Ulema and Mashaikhs over forging unity among the Muslims and the interfaith harmony.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi felicitated the foreign minister on his efforts for effectively raising the issues of Islamophobia and hate narrative at the global level.