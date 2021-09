Punjab government has canceled the recruitment of 34,000 teachers due to the non-availability of funds.

The Education Department has stopped PPSC from giving an ad for making new recruitments. 2,000 heads and 300 senior headmasters of grade-17 were to be recruited under the PPSC besides 31,700 teachers in grades 14, 15 and 16.

The Education Department has made it clear that there is no question of making fresh inductions while they have insufficient funds to pay salaries.