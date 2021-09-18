COVID-19 national tally reports decline in positivity ratio to 4.4%

ISLAMABAD: The national tally of COVID-19 cases on Saturday witnessed a decline in positivity ratio to 4.4 percent as total active cases recorded were 76,58 with 2,512 more people testing positive for the deadly virus and 3,610 people recovering from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Sixty-three corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 58 of whom were under treatment in the hospitals and five of them perished in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC). Most of the deaths were occurred in Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Out of the total 63 deaths occurred, 17 of them died were under treatment on ventilators. There were 5,117 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical condition in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities of the country. The National Covid positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded a 4.4 percent.

The Covid positivity ratio was the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals. The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major cities including Sargodha 64 percent, Bahawalpur 58 percetn, Lahore 53 percent and Multan 76 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major cities of Bannu 60 percent, Swabi 66 percent, Sargodha 55 percent, and Bahawalpur 54 percent.

Around 556 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

Some 57,077 tests were conducted across the country on Friday, including 20,274 in Sindh, 18,210 in Punjab, 11,013 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 5,752 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 758 in Balochistan, 350 Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and 720 in AJK.

Around 1,129,562 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic broke out, a total of 1,221,261 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 33,682, Balochistan 32,722, GB 10,232, ICT 103,923, KP 170,738, Punjab 420,615 and Sindh 449,349.

About 27,135 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 7,243 people perished in Sindh, 17 of them died in the hospitals and two out of the hospitals on Friday. 12,365 people died in Punjab died with 20 deaths occured in past 24 hours. Some 17 individuals died in the hospitals and three out of the hospitals.

As many as 5,374 people expired in KP, 20 of them died in hospitals on Friday, 899 individuals died in ICT, four of them expired in the hospital on Friday, 344 people died in Balochistan, 182 infected people perished in GB, and 727 people died in AJK.

A total of 18,797,433 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 640 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities across the country. Some 5,423 corona patients were admitted to hospitals.