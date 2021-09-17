Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai appreciated her ‘friend’ Angelina Jolie and Amnesty International for writing the book “Know Your Rights”, which aims at educating the youth of the world regarding their basic rights which, as Malala has put, “are equal in status to that of any adult.”

Taking to her social media platform, Malala has shared her honest viewpoint on the book and lauded her friend Jolie for the thoughtful initiative. Stating that she is “proud” of Angelina, Yousafzai has noted that the book would be like a stepping stone for children around the world who are keen to learn about their own rights as global citizens.

Furthermore, Malala Yousafzai wrote in her instagram post that, “Children make up almost one-third of the world’s population. Just like adults, children have rights. I’m proud of my friend @angelinajolie and @Amnesty for writing ‘Know Your Rights’, a book to give children the knowledge they need to stand up to injustice in their own lives and around the world.” She has shared her photo with Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie.

Her post further reads, “To the children and young people who are reading this: You have rights that are equal in status to that of any adult. No one has the right to harm you, to silence you, to tell you what to think or believe, to treat you as if you don’t matter, or to prevent you from participating fully in society.”