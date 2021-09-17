PM Imran Khan addresses SCO summit, asks Taliban to fulfil their promises

DUSHANBE: On Friday (today), Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan addressed the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s (SCO) summit session, Daily Times reported.

The session deliberated on the developing situation in Afghanistan. In his address, Imran Khan asked the Taliban to fulfil their promises and ensure peace in Afghanistan.

“The Taliban must fulfil the pledges made, above all for an inclusive political structure where all ethnic groups are represented. This is vital for Afghanistan’s stability,” he said.

He asked the Taliban that Pakistan has always suffered due to the spillover of conflicts and instability in its neighboring countries and now it’s in the interests of Pakistan to see peace in Afghanistan which can guarantee progress in both countries.

“We will continue to support a stable, sovereign and prosperous Afghanistan,” he said.

The premier also pleaded to the international community to ensure that there is no renewed conflict in Afghanistan and stop warmongers from destroying the peace. “It is now in the international community’s collective interest to ensure that there is no renewed conflict in Afghanistan and the security situation is stabilized,” he said.

In his address, he further asked the international community to help Afghanistan coming out of the humanitarian crisis because before the takeover of the Taliban the country was highly aid-dependent on western countries.

“We must remember that the previous government depended heavily on foreign aid and its removal could lead to economic collapse,” he said, adding that it was the right time to stand ‘firmly and unequivocally’ with the Afghans.

While remembering the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and later America’s war on terror, he said that it is wrong to associate religion with terrorism. “The fight against terror would not be won if we ignore these threats and challenges — the biggest of which is state terrorism, perpetrated against people living under foreign occupation in disputed territories,” he said.

PM Imran said that addressing threats to international and regional peace was a topic of vital interest for the SCO.

“We believe faithfully implementing UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions for peaceful settlement of outstanding disputes is a necessary condition for peace, and indispensable for creating an environment of cooperation.

“Unilateral and illegal measures to change the status of disputed territories in violation of UNSC resolutions run counter to this objective.” On the progress of his government, Prime Minister Imran Khan said “Our new economic security paradigm has three central pillars: peace, development partnerships, and connectivity.”

He said that Pakistan provided the shortest route to the sea for many of its partners in Central Asia, and commended the Uzbekistan president for hosting a conference on regional connectivity in Tashkent last July.

“There is no doubt that the web of rail, road, sea and air links across the SCO region will usher in a new era of enhanced trade, energy flows, and people-to-people exchanges. This hard and soft connectivity will contribute significantly to progress and prosperity in the region and beyond,” he said

Imran Khan landed in Dushanbe on Thursday

Earlier, PM Imran Khan flew to Dushanbe on Thursday on a two-day visit, where he was welcomed by Tajikistan Prime Minister Qahir Rasoulzadeh.

On the sidelines of the SCO summit, PM Imran Khan has met with the presidents of Iran, Belarus, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.

In his meeting with the Iranian President, PM Khan first expressed heartfelt felicitations to President Raisi on his victory in the recent Presidential elections. Secondly, he vowed to continue bilateral trade and diplomatic relations with Iran to further strengthen brotherly ties between the two countries.

PM Imran Khan had explained his economic security agenda and Pakistan’s shift from geo-politics to geo-economics. Moreover, the premier appreciated president Raisi for Iran’s consistent support on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, especially by the Supreme Leader.