Remembering Usman Ghani

Every year, as the month of September begins, a few tragedies and unpleasant memories begin to come to mind. Muslims of India on September 11, 1948

Barrister Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the greatest leader of the country, parted ways with us and a novice state and its people became helpless as soon as they became independent.

September 11, 2012 was a bloody day when a tragedy took place in Ali Enterprise site Baldia Town in which 260 innocent workers were killed. These innocent were crushed and burnt to death in the building, leaving a lasting stain on our country’s administrative. Another incident happened on 9/11 World Trade Tower that is unforgettable incident that killed thousands of people.

US forces invaded Afghanistan, terrorism escalated and millions in Afghanistan and Pakistan as a result of this war, innocent people lost their life, which, God forbid, should now come to an end. In the month of September in history, we also find the names of many such personalities, whose memories make the society to mourn with grief. It is a historical fact that Labor leaders fought for the rights of the working people in this country and these brave labour leaders endured long hardships of incarceration for the protection of the rights of the people.

Their families suffered economic ruin, but they continued their struggle and never gave up their struggle. One of the great labor leaders, Usman Ghani, was martyred who sacrificed his life in this struggle and was martyred at the hands of terrorists. Today we are celebrating his 26th death anniversary.

Usman Ghani is basically one of the finest people in Pakistan. He was associated with the Pakistan People’s Party. He started his professional life by getting a job in Muslim Commercial Bank Limited

He was arguably one of the strongest opponents of capitalism and feudalism. Based on his thinking and his strong commitment to the working class, in 1972, Usman was elected Central President of the Muslim Commercial Bank of Pakistan.

He always fought the war of employees’ interests with courage. For the rights of the employees of Muslim Commercial Bank, the efforts he put in, are unforgettable. He was first arrested in 1973 for not compromising on the rights and demands of the employees. At a time when he was addressing a protest rally in the central hall of the bank to emphasize the acquisition of profit bonuses for employees, on the behest of the bank management, the police force climbed on the stage while charging the baton and in the darkness of the night he was taken into custody and was shifted to Central Jail Karachi.

Usman Ghani was not only one of the most popular leaders of Muslim Commercial Bank but also as a result of his struggle, he held a prominent position in Pakistan’s banking industry’s trade unions and labor movement. As well as participating in trade union activities, he was a very active leader in Pakistan’s democratic politics as well.

He took full part in the restoration of democracy under the leadership of Mohtarma Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and in this regard he had to endure the hardships of imprisonment. His services for democratic movement were highly valued by Mohtarma Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and she twice praised him in the general public. He was also awarded the Provincial Assembly seat in the elections. Shaheed Usman Ghani not only had to go behind the bars under the rule of military dictator and in the PML-N government, but he also endured the hardships of imprisonment even during the rule of his own party, the Pakistan People’s Party. because he preferred to go to jail for the interests of the labourers, instead of compromising his principles.

The last arrest of his life was made in February 1991 during Nawaz Sharif government. It came into action at a time when the CBA unions of more than 160 nationally owned entities in Pakistan were protesting against privatisation.

Shaheed Usman Ghani and the writer of this article were kept in jail for many months. In the meantime, the government of the day sold the Muslim Commercial Bank to the private sector. Now the situation had changed. Despite the changed environment and the hard-working attitude of the private bank management, Usman Ghani worked very hard and patiently and restoring the fragmented time of the practical workers and restored the lost reputation of the trade union again in a very short time. He made trade unions an invincible force in bank once and for all. Usman Ghani started a new and determined era of his life but the forces hostile to the workers’ movement and the democratic system, decided something else against the people.

On September 17, 1995, in a very unfortunate incident, the martyred leader left his residence at Chanesar Goth for his office and in the middle of the bridge, unknown ruthless assassins attacked and separated this selfless leader of the workers from his fellows forever.

Although Shaheed Usan Ghani is no more with us, but his memory and the sacrifices he made for the workers are still fresh in our minds. His efforts for the restoration of rights and democracy will live forever in the history. For the working class, it is also a source of satisfaction that the struggle and the sacrifices made by Usman Ghani has been taken up by his son Saeed Ghani. He possesses dynamic and progressive leadership qualities. He is the president of Pakistan Peoples Party Karachi division and provincial minister for labour.

We, on behalf of the working class, stand by his side and we also pray for the success of the son of the martyr.