Schools reopen across Punjab and KP after decline in COVID’19 cases

LAHORE/PESHAWAR: On Tuesday, all public and private educational institutions in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) reopened after a sudden decline in COVID’19 cases, Daily Times reported.

The notification issued by the education department says that only 50% of students are allowed in schools with strict adherence to coronavirus-related restrictions and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), as well as 100% vaccination of all the teaching and non-teaching staff, and students.

On the other hand, the educational institutions in eight districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) have also reopened following strict SOPs. The learning process will continue in Mardan, Peshawar, DI Khan, Malakand, Haripur, Swabi, Abbottabad and Mansehra with 50pc attendance.

Earlier, the educational institutions in Punjab and KP were closed from Sep 6 to 11 but due to continuous rise in cases the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) extended the closure of institutions till Sep 15.