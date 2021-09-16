President for facilitating AJK, GB youth to benefit from YES

President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday emphasized the need for guiding and facilitating youth of the country, particularly from Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir, to benefit from the Prime Minister’s Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES).

In order to empower the youth financially, he said Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan Programme offered tremendous economic opportunities and the youth were required to capitalize on them by availing loans to establish their businesses. The president made these remarks while chairing a meeting to help address the issues being faced by the youth of AJK & GB in getting loans.

The meeting was attended by Special Assistant to PM on Youth Affairs, Muhammad Usman Dar and President Bank of Punjab Zafar Masud at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

While Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi, Chief Minister of Gilgit Baltistan, Khalid Khursheed Khan, President Alfalah Bank, Atif Bajwa, President JS Bank, Basir Shamsie, President National Bank of Pakistan, Arif Usmani, and Head Consumer, Habib Bank Limited, Aamir Kureshi attended the meeting via videolink, a press release said.

SAPM on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar briefed the meeting about the loans disbursed under YES. The meeting was apprised that Rs 19.1 billion had been disbursed among the youth, out of approved loan of 26.2 billion, to establish their businesses. It was further informed that that YES had created more than 30,000 jobs in various sectors.