India targets IIOJK with genocide acts, draconian laws

The relentless genocide acts of the Indian occupation forces (IOFs), promulgation of draconian laws and endeavours to change the demographic composition of the Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOJK), are parts of the Indian Hindutva policy.

The Genocide Watch has already issued an alert for the IIOJK which warned about impending danger of genocide under the present Indian regime led by RSS-inspired Bharatiya Janata Party.

Since 1947, over 400,000 innocent Kashmiris had been brutally massacred by the IOFs.

In November 1947, RSS in connivance with Mahraja Hari Singh’s forces attacked Muslims of Jammu. The Time of London reported the incident in 1948, saying that about 237,000 Kashmiri Muslims were slaughtered during October 1947 and an equal numbers were forced to take refuge in Pakistan. This massacre and exodus turned Jammu into Hindu majority area.

The Indian government also enforced six draconian laws including Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, Terrorist and disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act, Armed Forces (Jammu and Kashmir) Special Powers Act, Jammu and Kashmir Disturbed Areas Act, Prevention of Terrorism Act and the Unlawful Activities (prevention) Amendment Act.