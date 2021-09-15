Burewala seminary cleric escapes after impregnating 13-year-old student

On Wednesday, one more tragic incident happened in a madrassa (seminary) where a teacher sexually harassed his 13-year-old student. The incident happened in the Burewala city of Punjab, when a student girl fell sick and visited a doctor. The suspect escaped with his family in the fear of being caught up.

The 13-year-old girl was taken to the hospital today and the doctors diagnosed her as pregnant.The seminary cleric has allegedly been raping her for month, the minor victim confirmed. Thana Shah Police Station has filed the case against the seminary teacher, however, he has fled the city with his wife and children. Police confirmed he could not be detained or traced yet.