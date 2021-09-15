Businesses to remain open till 10 pm, following the decline in Covid’19 cases: Sindh Government

KARACHI: On Wednesday, the provincial government gave some relaxation related to coronavirus restrictions following a sudden decline in the COVID-19 cases in Sindh.

The Sindh Home Department issued a notification that, markets, shops and other businesses except for Sundays to remain open till 10 pm with strict adherence to COVID-19 SOPs across the province.

Pharmacies, medical facilities, grocery stores and other essential services are allowed to remain open round the clock, seven days a week.

On the other hand, the Sindh government has allowed indoor dining till 11:59 pm with 50% occupancy for vaccinated people only. The customers will keep their vaccination cards with them for entrance in the hotels.

Indoor weddings and related ceremonies have been allowed for vaccinated individuals only with a maximum of 200 guests.