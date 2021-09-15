Dengue larvae found at 138 spots in Swat

Dengue larvae are found in as many as One Hundred and Thirty eight places in different areas of the Swat district. The larvae of dengue have sent alarm bell ringing for the people in Swat, as the health department has now spearheaded a campaign to keep the people at a bay from the harm of the dengue fever.

“The larvae have been found, in some places of Twelve Union Councils (UCs) of Swat,” said an official at the health department Swat. He added, the department was ready to cope with any untoward situation arising.

Meanwhile, a meeting also took place which was presided over by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief), Riaz Ali Khan, at his office in Swat on Tuesday.

In the meeting, the ADC was informed of the steps and measures taken by the health department aimed at controlling the possible outbreak of dengue fever in the district. Dr. Arif Ahmad, focal person for dengue control in Swat, told the participants of the meeting that Twelve UCs in Babuzai tehsil had been declared sensitive after dengue larvae were found in as many as One Hundred and Thirty-Eight places.

“Larva have been found and special teams have been sent to cleanse larvae hotspot area,” Dr. Arif informed, he added, surveillance work was on to prevent the larvae from being spread. He also said, three persons, hailing from Amankot, Guli Bagh, and Gulkada areas in Swat have been diagnosed with dengue fever in the district.

“All the three affected people are being given treatment in the hospital and will be discharged once they get well.” Dr. Arif said.