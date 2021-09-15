NA body approves Pakistan Institute of Education Bill

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Federal Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture unanimously recommended that “The Pakistan Institute of Education Bill, 2021” may be passed by the National Assembly.

It was stated during the 20th meeting held here under the Chairmanship of Mian Najeeb ud Din Awaisi, MNA. While briefing, the Additional Secretary, Federal Education and Professional Training Division apprised the Committee that the Pakistan Institute of Education (PIE) would be an institution of excellence meant for wide ranging Research, Assessment, Training and Management Information System in education.

He informed that PIE will forge a national consensus with respect to a long term agenda for education, research, development, dissemination through collaborative efforts. He added that the main functions of the Institute include all comprehensive education data collection, analysis and reporting at National and International levels to support policy, planning and research as well as for future education reforms. The Institute will also capture all outputs of the education sector for analysis including learning systems, summative assessment and standardized scores, he added. After detailed deliberations, the Committee unanimously recommended that the Bill may be passed by the National Assembly.

The Committee deferred “The Pakistan Global Institute Bill, 2021” (Government Bill) and “The NCS-Institute of Sciences Bill, 2021” (moved by Mr. James Iqbal, MNA) till its next meeting.

Wajiha Qamar, Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education and Professional Training Division requested the Committee to defer the agenda regarding Single National Curriculum (SNC) as the Education Minister will brief the Committee; therefore, the Committee deferred the agenda till its next meeting.

The Committee discussed the current Admission Policy in ICT Schools. Director General, Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) briefed that the children of residents of Islamabad Capital Territory, Children of Federal Government/Semi Government employees residing in Islamabad are eligible for admission with the location as close as possible to their residences.

Priority is given to the residents of same Union Council/Sector whichever the case may be, he mentioned. However, the Children belonging to same family are accorded preference for admission in the institutions where their brothers/sisters are already enrolled. He apprised that admission tests are conducted for admission to institutions where the number of applicants for admission exceeds intake capacity of the institution.