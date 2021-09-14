Pakistan participates as country of honour at Beijing International Book Fair

BEIJING: Pakistan has participated as the Country of Honour at the 28th Beijing International Book Fair (BIBF) began here at China International Exhibition Centre here on Tuesday.

Over 50 exquisitely printed Pakistani books, regarding Pakistan’s history, culture, politics, fiction, and arts were showcased at Asia’s largest book fair. Over 20 local paintings were also presented. Addressing the opening ceremony, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haq said this year, Pakistan and China are celebrating the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between both countries.

“It is an honour for Pakistan to participate as the Chief Guest Country in this book fair,” he added. Ambassador Haque said that the pavilions of Pakistan and the Communist Party of China are located simultaneously at the festival which reflects the friendly relations between the two countries. He said many Pakistani books have been introduced using this platform and added, the exhibition will help introduce Pakistan literature and culture among Chinese people.

Ambassador Haque remarked that there is a natural affinity in the literary trends of Pakistan and China. “Our literature is an apt manifestation of Asian values, a vehicle for highlighting the historical continuity of our civilization and promoting a spiritual and tolerant outlook of our national ethos.” He also announced that the launching of the entire collection of Faiz Ahmed Faiz poetry in Chinese, which has been translated by Zhang Shixuan, the eminent Professor of Urdu language and old friend of Pakistan, will start soon.

“It is a matter of immense satisfaction to note that literary ties between our two countries have recently witnessed an upward trajectory,” he mentioned. The inaugural function was specially attended by Huang Kunming, member of Politburo of Communist Party of China and Head of Party’s Publicity Department. The festival will continue online and offline till September 18 and a number of activities will be held during this period.