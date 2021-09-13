Ayeza Khan insta handle reaches 10 million followers

Kinza Khan, better known by her stage name Ayeza Khan, is a Pakistani television actress and model who has won the hearts of people by her tremendous talent and admirable looks in daily routine. Ayeza Khan has achieved a ‘digital milestone’ of having 10 million followers on Instagram and became the most followed Pakistani celebrity.

Ayza Khan has played the leading roles in several television shows including Zard Mausam (2012), Adhoori Aurat (2013), Mere Meherbaan (2014), Do Qadam Door Thay (2014), Pyarey Afzal (2014), Tum Kon Piya (2016), Mohabbat Tumse Nafrat Hai (2017), Koi Chand Rakh (2018), Yaariyan (2019). She received critical acclaim for her portrayal of Mehwish in Mere Paas Tum Ho. She is the recipient of several accolades including Lux Style Awards, Hum Awards and Pakistan International Screen Awards.

Currently she is doing the entertaining role of Geeti in the drama ‘Lapatta’. Her off-screen roles include duties as a brand ambassador for several products. Ayza Khan married actor Danish Taimoor in 2014. Furthermore, Aiman khan is the second most followed celebrity on Instagram with 9 million followers while Mahira khan and Sajal Aly have 7.9 and 7.2 million followers respectively ranked in the list of top five most followed celebrities.