Pakistan can play a significant role in Afghanistan: US Senator Chris Van Hollen

On Monday morning, the United States Senator Chris Van Hollen talking to the media said that Pakistan can act as a go-between and successfully resolves the ongoing disputes in war-torn Afghanistan, Daily Times reported

The Democrat senator said that President Joe Biden should take Prime Minister Imran Khan in confidence over the Afghanistan situation and emphasized the importance of a permanent connection between Washington DC and Islamabad on this issue.

He mentioned that he is formally interacting with the US Secretary of State, the National Security adviser and the Biden administration to further aid with the contact between Islamabad and DC.

He added that there is no particular reason that Biden has not called Imran Khan yet. “There are just a lot of things that have been going on,” said Hollen. While talking about the other diplomats, Hollen stated that the US secretary of state, secretary of defence and senior officials all are coordinating with their Pakistani counterparts.

Referring to the Taliban, Hollen said that the international community must put pressure on the warmongers and other extremist groups, adding that now the Taliban need to fulfil their promises and make an all-inclusive government to ensure stability and peace.

He also pleaded to the Taliban to give a safe passage for those who want to leave Afghanistan.

Concerning trade routes through the Pak-Afghan border, Hollen said that a bill is under consideration in the Senate for trade zones.