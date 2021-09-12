Illegal transactions: Court summons Asif Zardari on 29th September for indictment

Islamabad: Accountability court has summoned former president Asif Ali Zardari on September 29 for indictment in suspicious transaction case.

The court issued a written order, directing Zardari to turn up on September 29 for his indictment in the reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).Mushtaq Ahmed, Zardari’s alleged frontman, has been declared fugitive and his case has been dismissed.

The court has also directed to block the identity card of Mushtaq and launch action to seize his properties. Ahmed was given a deadline of September 9 to appear in court.

Mushtaq Ahmed, the former stenographer at Aiwan-e-Sadr reportedly deposited Rs8 billion in a fake account after signing a deal with a housing society,which was later used to purchase pricey properties in a posh locality of Karachi.