Govt taking steps to resolve problems of businessmen: Usman

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said that the government was well-aware of the problems being faced by the business community and making all out sincere efforts for their early resolution.

Talking to the business community at a dinner hosted by him last night, he said that the government was taking effective steps for the development of industry and strengthening the national?economy by taking the business community into confidence. He said that the local exporters were playing a significant role in strengthening the national economy.?

The SAPM said that a strong industrial base was vital for boosting and increasing national exports, adding that all impediments in the way of exports promotion would be removed. He said that the Sialkot exporters had written a golden history by establishing two mega projects including Sialkot international Airport Limited (SIAL) and own private air line namely AirSial Airline on a self-help basis.

He urged the exporters to establish Sialkot Business Council with a specific agenda on how to increase Sialkot exports from $2.5 billion to $5 billion. Dar said that sewerage, water supply, solid waste management, traffic management and upgrading of parks projects worth Rs17 billion were underway which would provide advanced?

municipal facilities to the people of Sialkot after their completion. All the development schemes would be completed within the stipulated period, he added.

He said that all the development schemes in Sialkot would be named after those who were paying maximum taxes. He said that the Kashmir Road underpass had been approved and the work would soon be started.

The University of Applied Engineering and Emerging Technologies was going to be built at a cost of Rs16 billion. The SAPM said that a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) was going to be set up over thousand of acres in Sialkot.

He said that a modern hospital consisting of 1,000 beds would be built at a cost of Rs6 billion in Sialkot. The government had released Rs3.5 billion for new campus of Govt College Women University (GCWU) at Aminabad road, he added.

Sialkot business community lauded the efforts of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar for his strenuous efforts for the business community of Sialkot during the lockdown.