Pakistan vows to continue battle against terrorism

Foreign Office Spokesperson on Saturday said Pakistan reiterated strong condemnation of the horrific events of September 11 in New York and reaffirmed its support and solidarity for the families and loved ones of the innocent victims.

In a statement on the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, he said, the people and government of Pakistan remember and pray for those who lost their precious lives that day. “We reiterate our strong condemnation of those horrific events and reaffirm our support and solidarity for the families and loved ones of the innocent victims.” “While especially honoring the memories of the victims of 11 September 2001, we also pay tribute to all victims of terrorism around the world including men, women, the elderly and children.”

Pakistan has resolved to continue its efforts for consolidating the gains achieved in the fight against terrorism, including by thwarting the designs of the spoilers of peace who, driven by extremist ideology and geo-political agendas, use terrorism as an instrument of state policy. He assured Pakistan will continue to play its rightful role in the fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and for the maintenance of peace and security in the region and beyond.

The events of 11 September 2001 reminded of the dangers the world confronted in the form of terrorism and its devastating effects, he remarked. Over the last two decades, the international community has fought together against terrorism, he added.

The spokesperson said however, the complex challenges posed by terrorism call for further strengthening international resolve and unity and to prevent and counter this menace, in all its forms and manifestations, including state-terrorism against people living under foreign occupation in disputed territories. “It is also imperative to comprehensively address the root causes of terrorism.”

“Terrorism has no justification. Any attempts to associate terrorism with any particular people, nationality, civilization, religion, race or ethnicity are condemnable. The new and emerging threats in the form of right-wing, Islamophobia, domestic, racially or ethnically motivated and other forms of extremist tendencies leading to terrorism necessitate effective responses around the world.”