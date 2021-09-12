Pakistan Army soldier martyred in Sudan’s Darfur

A soldier of Pakistan Army Lance Naik Adil Jan serving in UN mission Darfur embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) while on duty. Lance Naik Adil Jan from Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan, age 38 years resident of Lakki Marwat was part of UN mission Darfur that was responsible for protection of civilians and facilitating humanitarian assistance, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release. So far, 161 Pakistani peace keepers have laid lives as part of global peace missions for international peace and stability. Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday condoled over sad demise of Pakistani soldier Lance Naik Adil Jan who embraced martyrdom while on duty during a peacekeeping mission of the United Nations in Darfur, Sudan. Pakistan is a peace loving country and so far, 161 soldiers of its army has lost their lives in order to maintain world’s peace and stability, the minister said in a statement. He said the entire nation paid tribute to Pakistan Army’s soldiers who were martyred for ensuring world peace.













