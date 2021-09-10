COVID-19 national tally of active cases reports over 91,000

ISLAMABAD: The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases was recorded 91,440 one of the highest during fourth wave of pandemic on Friday with 3,689 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 3,755 people recovering from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Eighty-three corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 75 of whom were under treatment in the hospitals and eight of them perished in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Most of the deaths occurred in Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).Out of the total 83 deaths occurred, 27 of them died were under treatment on ventilators.

There were 5,368 Covid infected patients under treatment in critical condition in various Covid dedicated healthcare facilities of the country.

The National Covid positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 6.03%. The Covid positivity ratio is the percentage of actual positive cases appearing in every 100 tests performed to identify infected individuals.The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major cities including Rawalpindi 37 percent, Bahawalpur 47 percent, Lahore 55 percent and Multan 70 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major cities of Swabi 78percent, Gujrat 63 percent, Gujranwala 72percent and Multan 57 percent.

Around 525 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan (GB). Some 61,128 tests were conducted across the country on Thursday, including 19,449 in Sindh, 22,966 in Punjab, 11,379 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,529 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,101 in Balochistan, 615 Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and 1,089 in AJK.

Around 1,079,867 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients. Since the pandemic broke out, a total of 1,197,887 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 33,131, Balochistan 32,517, GB 10,127, ICT 102,094, KP 167,154, Punjab 410,463 and Sindh 442,401.

About 26,580 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion. Around 7,089 people perished in Sindh, 16 of them died in the hospitals on Thursday. 12,171 people died in Punjab with 36 deaths occured in past 24 hours. Some 28 individuals died in the hospitals and eight out of the hospitals.

As many as 5,200 people expired in KP, 25 of them died in hospitals on Thursday, 884 individuals died in ICT, five of them died in the hospitals on Thursday, 342 people died in Balochistan, 179 infected people perished in GB, and 715 people died in AJK, one of them succumbed to the deadly virus in the hospital on Thursday. A total of 18,347,597 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 640 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities across the country. Some 5,578 corona patients were admitted to hospitals.