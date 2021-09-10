Pakistan always at Afghanistan’s disposal for any humanitarian assistance: COAS

RAWALPINDI: On Thursday, Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa to hold talks about various issues including concerns over regional security and the developing situation in Afghanistan, a statement from the military’s media wing said.

“His Excellency, Mr. Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the state of Qatar called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS),” said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation especially the current situation in Afghanistan and cooperation in various fields were discussed,” it read.

COAS said that Pakistan is closely looking at the emerging situation in Afghanistan and is available at the core for any humanitarian cause.

“Pakistan remains committed to working with its international partners for peace in the region and ensuring a stable and prosperous future for the people of Afghanistan,” he said. On the other hand, Pakistan received appreciation from the visiting dignitaries for playing a positive role in successful evacuation operations from Afghanistan, efforts for regional stability.

The officials further pledged to play their role for improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels, stated the ISPR press release.