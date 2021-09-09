SCCI holds meeting to address financial problems of workers, industrialists

Swabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Thursday arranged a consultative meeting to address the financial problems being confronted by employees of industrial units in the corona pandemic. The meeting among others was attended by senior officer of State Bank of Pakistan, Abdullah Afridi, area manager Bank Al Habib, Abrar Afzal, zonal manager rural support programme, Salman, President of the Chamber, Sheraz Akram, President Gadoon Industrial Estate Association, Fazal Rahim and leading traders and industrialists.

Addressing the meeting, Sheraz Akram said that the objective of the meeting was to resolve financial issues of workers and industrial units in the corona pandemic and to devise a result-oriented strategy to support affected workers. On the occasion, participants of the meeting were also briefed about the initiative taken by the government to facilitate both workers and industrialists.