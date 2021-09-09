Court dismisses defamation case against PM

A local court in Swabi district Thursday dismissed a defamation case filed by former MPA Meraj Hamyun against Prime Minister Imran Khan.Asadullah Khan, Additional District and Session Judge Swabi dismissed the case of Meraj Hamayun under 7 Rule 11 CPC after hearing arguments of the petitioner and defence counsels besides examining records. Senior lawyers, Intezar Hussain Punjwana and Naeem Haider, who appeared on behalf of the Prime Minister in the case told a news conference here that former MPA Meraj Hamayun had filed a defamation suit of Rs 5 billion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, which was dismissed by the court today. Intezar advocate said Meraj Hamayun had challenged the action of PTI Chairman taken against her for allegedly selling her vote during 2018 Senate Elections.













