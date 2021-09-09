84 deaths, 4,062 new cases in last 24 hours : NCOC reported

ISLAMABAD: During the last 24 hours (Wednesday) 84 deaths and 4,062 new Covid cases were reported in the country, 80 of whom were under treatment in the hospitals and four of them expired in their respective quarantines or homes, according to the latest updates from National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Thursday.

It said the nationwide death toll rose to 26,497 after 84 more people died of the viral disease. A total of 63,161 samples were tested during the last 24 hours, out of which 4,062 came positive, taking the country’s total number of infections at 1,194,198.

Statistics 9 Sep 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 63,161

Positive Cases: 4062

Positivity % : 6.43%

Deaths : 84

Patients on Critical Care: 5383 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) September 9, 2021

Infection rate was recorded at 6.43 per cent, adding the number of patients in critical care has risen to 5,383, reported NCOC. As many as 4,136 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,076,112.

408,758 corona-virus cases have so far been confirmed in Punjab, 441,410 in Sindh, 166,564 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 101,840 in Islamabad, 32,480 in Balochistan, 10,109 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 33,037 in Azad Kashmir. Furthermore, 12,135 individuals in Punjab have lost their lives to the pandemic, 7,073 in Sindh, 5,175 in KP, 879 in Islamabad, 342 in Balochistan, 179 in Gilgit Baltistan and 714 in Azad Kashmir.