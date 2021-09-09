Talha Anjum and Talha Yunus’ song finds its way to the listener’s heart

Talha Anjun and Talha Yunus’ song gives voice to the younger generation of Pakistan that is why everybody is talking about it.

This is an epic collaboration. Talha Anjum and Talha Yunus are youth icons who rule the hip hop scene in Pakistan. Within the first few seconds their song finds its way to the listener’s heart and in a matter of second’s one starts grooving to the tune.

The song is not only entertaining; it raises so many relevant questions. It points out the areas many of us have always wanted to talk about. The message is loud and clear, that it’s time to change.

This number scores a special place in everyone’s heart because it’s relevant to everybody. It’s like the story of our lives put in a melody. For every aspiring artist, gamer, entrepreneur or creative being this song is a tribute to their passion. It talks about hope and never giving up.

The video highlights street culture like never seen before. Edgy, raw and an enjoyable depiction of Millennials and Gen Z.

It’s very encouraging to see a Pakistani production meet international standards. Everything including its perfect choreography, slick 3D animations and graphics have set new bench marks.

There is hardly any example of a tune in recent times that has inspired people to think. Why Not Meri Jaan is calling the society to look at the other side of the picture.

Pepsi’s association with Pakistani Music is not new but this time the brand has taken this relationship to a far deeper and impactful level.

This is not an ordinary song, it’s a tune that will always confront any stereotypical behaviour that discourages the society to think unconventionally.