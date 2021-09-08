Agriculture chemicals imports up by 51.87pc in July

The import of agriculture and other chemicals into the country during first month of current financial year increased by 51.87pc as compared the imports of corresponding period of last year.

During the month of July, 2021, agriculture chemicals including fertilisers, insecticides, medicinal products and others costing $989.878 million imported as compared to the imports of $651.808 million of the same month of the previous year.

In first month of current financial year about 152,559 metric tons of fertiliser valuing $86.910 million imported as compared the import of 137,897 metric tons worth $44.766 million of same period of last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

However, imports of insecticides into the country during the period under review reduced by 25.69pc as it was recorded at 2,015 metric tons valuing $12.356 million as against the import of 3,007 metric tons valuing $16.628 million of the same period of the previous year.

Meanwhile, over 4,023 metric tons of medicinal products costing $234.127 million also imported as compared the imports of 1,809 metric tons worth of $89.337 million of same month of last year.

During the period under review, country spent $420.336 million on the imports of other agriculture implements as compared the spending of $325.278 million of same month of the previous year, which was up by 29.23pc as compared to the same period of the previous year. It is worth mentioning here that imports of agriculture machinery and implements grew by 46.71pc as compared the imports of the corresponding month of the previous year.

The agriculture machinery and implements worth of $9.831 million imported during the month of July, 2021 as against the imports of $6.701 million of the same month of the previous year.