Rawalpindi, Multan get new corps commanders

Pakistan Army on Tuesday announced new postings and appointments in its ranks, according to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR statement, Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza has been posted as Commander Rawalpindi Corps. The ISPR said that Lieutenant General Muhammad Chiragh Haider has been posted as Commander Multan Corps and Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas has been made Chief of General Staff. Similarly, Lieutenant General Muhammad Waseem Ashraf has been appointed as director general at the Joint Staff Headquarters.