Man ends up life by strangulation inside lock-up

A man allegedly ended up his life by strangulation inside a lock-up here in Swat on Tuesday. According to the official at Bunr Police Station, Wajid Ali, a resident of Nawakalay area, had been in the lock-up for his anti-social activities,” Wajid Ali, a drug peddling, was found dead on Wednesday’s morning,” said the official, he added, the actual time of suicide would be determined by the autopsy report, however, it was cleared the prisoner had used Shalwar tie to got himself strangulated to death at the lock-up. The official said the case was also being invested by the District Police Officer (DPO). Meanwhile, as the news of prisoners committing suicide was doing rounds, the DPO personally issued orders to get the matter investigates as soon as possible. The Swat DPO has also arrested the Station House Officer (SHO), of the Bunr Police Station and also sent behind the bars several other subordinate staff of the SHO in a case of alleged negligence. After the fulfillment of the required legal procedure, the Bunr police handed over the body of Wajid Ali, to his family who later laid him to rest at a family graveyard in Swat.













