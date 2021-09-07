OGDCL discovers new oil and gas reserves in KP

ISLAMABAD: We have discovered gas and condensate over Hangu Formation after exploratory efforts at well No.01 Wali in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Lakki, Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) announced on Tuesday.

The Wali well was drilled and tested using the OGDCL’s in-house expertise to a depth of 4,727 m in the Kawagarh Formation. The well has been tested for 11.8 MMSCFD of gas and 945 VPD of condensate with a wellhead flowing pressure of 3,000 Psi at 32/64” choke size.

This discovery is a result of the aggressive exploration strategy adopted by the company. The OGDCL had previously made a landmark discovery of Chanda and has now discovered oil and gas at the Kawagarh Formation. The discovery will add to the OGDCL’s hydrocarbon reserves and will increase the hydrocarbon supply and reduce Pakistan’s energy crisis. “We will continue to strive for increasing shareholders’ value through a robust exploration program,” the company said.