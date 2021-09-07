KP govt finalises development project worth Rs5 billion

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has finalised a development project worth Rs5 billion to promote economic activities in urban centers and bazaars in seven merged districts and six sub-divisions.

The provincial government has directed deputy commissioners of all relevant districts to personally monitor the up-gradation of major markets in merged districts aimed at boosting economic activity in these areas.

The development projects include up-gradation and solarisation of bazaars, reconstruction of footpaths, sewerage projects, food streets, playing and recreational areas, rescue stations, construction of public toilets, and construction of slaughterhouses.

The Planning and Development department on the directives of special directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has approved Rs600 million for 42 uplift projects in North Waziristan, Rs700 million for 140 projects in South Waziristan, projects worth Rs260 million for Daraznada and Kohibahar sub-divisions of DI Khan, Rs250 million sub-divisions areas of Tank district, Rs250 million for nine projects of Beltane sub-division of Lakki Marwat district and Rs360 million for various areas of sub-division Wazir of Bannu.

Similarly, an amount of Rs600 million was approved for 52 projects in the Bajaur district, Rs601 million for various uplift projects in Orakzai district, Rs200 million for six bazaars of Dara Adam Khel sub-division.

For up-gradation and various development projects in tribal sub-division Hassan Khel, an amount of Rs250 million has been approved.

An amount of Rs450 million approved for launching development projects in bazaars of Bara, Landi Kotal, and Jamrud tehsils of Khyber district and Rs650 million for uplift projects in Mohmand district.