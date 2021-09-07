Balochistan coalition govt under threat?

While Prime Minister Imran Khan may not be under any threat from the opposition parties in Islamabad or Lahore, Balochistan may become a headache for him soon as a faction within his own party is planning to topple the coalition government in the province.

Sources claim that Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind, who is PTI’s president in Balochistan, is gearing up to move a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Jam Kamal. He had resigned as minister for education in the Jam cabinet earlier in June.

Sources claim that he has the support of most of the coalition parties in the province besides an assurance from the opposition parties that if he manages to cobble together enough number from the ruling alliance, opposition parties will immediately move a no-confidence motion.

Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo, the speaker of the provincial assembly, may lead another group within BAP and help remove Jam Kamal.

Prime Minister Imran Khan does not support such a venture but Yar Mohammad Rind believes that PTI does not have any option in Balochistan and will have to rely on him come what may. For PM Khan, it would be a very odd situation as he wants to keep Jam Kamal in the office.