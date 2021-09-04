Traffic Police launch operation against juvenile driving in Karachi

KARACHI: Starting today, the traffic police are conducting a special operation against minor drivers, their parents, and vehicle owners, as ordered by the court.

The Sindh High Court, according to a statement released by the traffic police, has ordered strong punishment against juvenile drivers who are causing deadly accidents. The court also ruled that underage drivers’ parents and vehicle owners who allow them to drive cars, motorcycles, and rickshaws be prosecuted.

according to the traffic police spokesman, a campaign against juvenile drivers, their parents, and automobile owners is being begun in the city on the directives of the court. Those who are caught will face not just hefty fines, but also the impoundment of their vehicles.

The impounded vehicle, motorcycle, or rickshaw would be returned if the owner or driver’s license, the original vehicle registration book or the newly issued registration card, and other documents were provided, the spokesman said.

According to the spokesman, the parents or owner of the vehicle will also sign an affidavit promising that the next time child would not be allowed to drive a car, motorcycle, or rickshaw. The car/motorcycle/rickshaw will be impounded indefinitely and strict legal action will be taken in addition to the foregoing actions for repeated offenses.