Over 42,000 youth open business through YES of Kamyab Jawan Programme: Dar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar on Friday said that over 42,000 youth have been opened their own business through the Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES) of Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP).

The government has accelerated the efforts to provide maximum employment to the youth under the KJP.

In a meeting with Usman Dar, the country director of the World Bank has indicated his support to Pakistan for the Kamyab Jawan Programme.

The country director of the World Bank expressed satisfaction over the loan disbursement and providing employment to the youth under the prime minister’s Kamyab Jawan Programme.

The Head of KJP Usman Dar briefed the World Bank’s team on the loan distribution among youth and latest statistics of Kamyab Jawan Programme.

He said that the awarding of loan and skill scholarships made it possible for youth to find decent employment. The World Bank official has appreciated the participation of more than 42,000 entrepreneurs in the job market.

The world bank officials expressed desire to work together for the welfare of the youth. An integrated and effective mechanism to help youth will be worked out soon, the World Bank officials said.