Twist in Swat politics as members of royal family join ANP

The daughter-in-law of the royal family of Swat has said goodbye to PML-N and joined the Awami National Party.

Begum Musarat Ahmed Zeb, the daughter-in-law of Wali-e-Swat and PML-N leader, has joined Awami National Party along with her son Miangul Umar Farooq in Saidu Sharif. ANP Provincial President Aimal wali Khan announced that in the next elections, he will give the party ticket of NA-3 Swat to Musarat Ahmed Zeb.

Addressing the function, Aimal Wali Khan said that after the end of the Taliban’s honeymoon in Afghanistan, difficulties could once again arise for Pakistan.

Aimal Wali Khan said that the present government is pursuing a policy of eradicating the poor instead of eradicating poverty. “The electronic voting system is a new scheme to steal the mandate of the people which we do not accept in any case. In the past when the government came, it came up with new schemes. PTI is the only government that is selling institutions,” he added.

Aimal Wali Khan said that Awami National Party is fully prepared to participate in the local government and general elections. “We are hopeful that victory will be ours. We are not in favor of the privatization of public educational institutions and in this regard, we will strongly oppose this move of the government,” Aimal said.

Begum Musarat Ahmed Zeb said that Awami National Party is fighting the war of Pashtuns, joining the party is to serve our region and the people here in a better way. “Just as Wali-e-Swat laid the groundwork for the development here and made swat a model district, we will also strive to bring a new era of development in Swat” she added Hundreds of workers, including district and central leaders of the Awami National Party also attended the inauguration ceremony.